Photos by Paul Michaud
Race Results below the slideshow
The Stage 4 Race of the Tour of the Gila 2026 featured all categories of racers, including the finale of UCI Women and UCI Men riding the same approximate 1-mile laps starting on Bullard Street, turning left onto College Street, left again onto Cooper Street, a left turn and fast downhill on Broadway rounding the rapid corner back onto Bullard to the finish line. Each group had different numbers of laps, with the UCI Women and Men tackling the higher number of laps.
In addition to the multiple category races beginning in the morning on Saturday, May2, 2026, after the amateur races, the citizen races took place prior to the UCI Women and Men races. [Editor's Note: Some of the amateur races and the citizen races will be covered in another slideshow to be created on Sunday, the photographer hopes!]
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.