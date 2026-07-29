Bicyclist struck by vehicle
By Roger Lanse
UPDATE: The cyclist was a 48-year-old male from Silver City. According to NMSP, he has been released from the hospital.
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The New Mexico State Police were asked to respond Tuesday, July 28, 2026., at 7:07 a.m., to a vehicle-bicycle crash According to NMSP personnel, a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy had struck a bicyclist in the area of 4360 Highway 15 in Grant County.
The cyclist's condition is not known at this time, and the NMSP, along with their Vehicular Crimes Unit, continues to investigate the incident.