Vacant Land Scam Hits Southwest New Mexico: Officials Urge Property Owners to Stay Alert

A fast‑moving real estate scam has surfaced in Southwest New Mexico, targeting vacant land and unoccupied properties—especially parcels with no mortgage and owners who live out of state. Local real estate professionals are sounding the alarm after a recent incident in which a supposed seller contacted a​ broker using an email address that looked almost identical to the name on the deed. When the ​broker asked for a phone number to verify details, the individual refused to speak and quickly disappeared.

That pattern, experts say, is becoming increasingly common nationwide. Scammers impersonate legitimate property owners, advertise land for sale, and attempt to push transactions through quickly. Their goal is to direct closings to remote title companies and collect wired proceeds before anyone realizes the seller was an impostor.

The scheme often begins with a simple email. The scammer claims to be the property owner, expresses interest in selling, and insists on handling everything electronically. They avoid phone calls, video meetings, or any form of live communication. In many cases, the email address or signature looks close to—but not exactly—the information listed in county records. When pressed for identification or verification, the scammer either becomes evasive or stops responding altogether.

Real estate professionals say the danger is significant. If a fraudulent sale goes through, the real owner may not discover the problem until after the deed has been transferred and the funds have vanished. Title companies may be forced to unwind the transaction, and ​brokers who facilitated the sale could face legal exposure. “These scams create real financial harm,” one local broker explained. “They’re sophisticated, and they’re happening right now in our area.”

To prevent fraudulent transfers, agents and title companies are taking extra steps to verify a seller’s identity. They compare identification documents to public records, request additional proof such as utility bills or insurance statements, and insist on speaking directly with the seller. If anything seems unusual, they contact the owner using the mailing address or phone number listed in county records—not the information provided by the person attempting to sell.

Property owners can also take precautions. Officials recommend keeping mailing addresses updated with the county, checking property records periodically, and being cautious if someone unexpectedly contacts them about selling land. Owners of vacant parcels, inherited property, or long‑held family land are considered especially vulnerable.

The bottom line, professionals say, is simple: if something feels off, pause and verify. A mismatched email address, reluctance to talk, or pressure to close quickly are all signs that the person on the other end may not be who they claim to be. A few extra steps can prevent a costly mistake—and keep local property out of the hands of scammers.

About the Silver City Regional Association of Realtors®. Serving members in Silver City, Deming and other areas of the state to empower homeownership and protect property rights and foster a stronger and more vibrant community.