By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., to a crash involving two vehicles, a Lincoln sedan and a UPS delivery truck. GCSO staff told the Beat the crash occurred on Highway 180 near Arenas Valley Road (MM119), and resulted in injuries. At least one person was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center.

New Mexico State Police officers assisted in the incident. A more complete accident report from the GCSO is forthcoming.