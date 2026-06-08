Photos Courtesy of Kim Clark

1000035569.jpgExceptional Rodeo on Saturday evening

1000035696.jpg                                                  He gets his calf roped on Friday evening

1000035618.jpgHanging on to the bucking bronco

1000035695.jpg The Saturday Flag girls are from left Arena Rogers, Joclyn Valencia, Ashtyn Donaldson, and Kaci Jo Frost.