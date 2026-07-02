WNMU Presidential transition celebration 062526

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

An outdoor reception at Western New Mexico University to say thank you and goodbye to Interim President Chris Maples and to welcome to incoming President Jose Coll took place at the WNMU Pool Patio Thursday evening, June 25, 2026.

NM Lt. Gov. Howie Morales thanked Maples and welcomed Coll to the university from which Morales graduated.

"We will miss you, Dr. Maples, but we know that you are leaving Western New Mexico University in a better place," Morales said. "I have met with Dr. Coll, and I appreciate the optimism that he brings to Western."

WNMU Athletic Director Matt Enriquez noted that Maples had come to every home game for every sport and even showed up at several that were out of town, including one he drove to in Amarillo.

"I have spent a wonderful year here," Maples said. "Everyone has been so warm and welcoming. I've done this job in a lot of places and I want to tell you this is the best board I have ever worked with. They are here on behalf of the university, the students the staff and the community. I will remember you forever. I thank all of you."

He said he had mixed emotions about leaving, but "I know with Jose Coll that you are trading up. I know your future is extremely bright for the university, the staff, the students and Silver City. I am humbled and honored to have served you."

Board of Regents Vice President Dean Reed, who led the committee to select a new president, introduced and welcomed Dr. Jose Coll as the 16th president of WNMU.

"I can't tell you how excited I am for this opportunity," Coll said. He said his wife, Cari, was still back at Western Oregon University waiting for the movers to arrive. "We are all excited to come here, including our son and daughter, who will enroll here. We plan to make Silver City our home."

Coll said he is already thinking about what he and the university can do for town, "how we will be part of the community. Let me know what you need from us. I prefer face-to-face conversations. My wife is also a social worker, as I am, and she has been talking to Sara, Chris' wife, to understand what her role will be. We look forward to working with all of you here."

Reed said that Coll had told him, he has two moves left in his life. "This job and retirement."

"You'll be glad to know that he signed a five-year contract," Reed said.

The Regents then presented to Maples a framed WNMU athletic jersey in purple and gold, with the number 26, on it to remind him of his stay here.

"This is not to be worn," Reed cautioned. "It is to hang on a wall in your home."

The large gathering of community members, students, staff, faculty, regents, were treated to a large variety of snack food items and were encouraged to talk to the outgoing interim president and the incoming one, as well as visiting among themselves.

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