ALERT – Hachita to I-10
Alert, NM 146 northbound and southbound from mile marker 0, Hachita to mile marker 19, at I-10.
Due to recent flooding, fencing along NM 146 has been damaged, allowing livestock to potentially enter the roadway. Crews are working to make repairs, but heavy mud and wet conditions are making progress difficult. NMDOT will continue to monitor the area. Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area.
ALERT – I-10 Frontage Road
Alert, FR 1014 eastbound and westbound lanes, 10 miles east of NM 146 on the south side on I 10.
Due to recent flooding, fencing along Frontage Road 1014 has been damaged, allowing livestock to potentially enter the roadway. Crews are working to make repairs, but heavy mud and wet conditions are making progress difficult. NMDOT will continue to monitor the area. Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area.