The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Western Luna County in southwestern New Mexico...
Northwestern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 1226 PM MDT, areas of blowing along I-10, including the
Lordsburg Playa.
HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong winds up to 45
mph.
SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists via NMDot Road Cameras.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
* Areas along I-10 between NM/AZ state line and MM55 east of Separ,
NM.
Locations impacted include...
Lordsburg, Cotton City, Steins, Road Forks, Separ, Lordsburg Playa,
Granite Gap, Pyramid Mountains, and Shakespeare.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!