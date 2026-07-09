Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Red Rock, Animas,
Hachita, Columbus, Virden, Lordsburg, and Deming
307 PM MDT Thu Jul 9 2026
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust
possible.
* WHERE...Southwestern New Mexico lowlands.
* WHEN...From 4 PM to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest threat for blowing dust will be in
Hidalgo County and over the Lordsburg Playa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.