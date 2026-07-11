Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Virden, Animas, Hachita, Lordsburg,
Deming, Red Rock, Antelope Wells, and Columbus
737 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2026
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected from thunderstorm outflows. Winds may gust as high as 70 MPH with the strongest storms, creating near zero visibility in localized areas. Dust Storm Warnings will be issued as necessary.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, and Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.