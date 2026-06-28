Cancelled-Fire weather Watch 063026

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR GILA NATIONAL FOREST TODAY AND AGAIN ON TUESDAY... .Stronger flow aloft over the Four Corners will induce a lee surface low centered over south-central Colorado and a trough extending south across Western New Mexico on Tuesday. Winds increasing out of the southwest during the afternoon hours, sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind will be strongest over mountain ridges and high elevations. Further drying will allow relative humidity to fall to 10 to 15% on Tuesday and then 5 to 10% Wednesday/Thursday. Recent dryness has pushed fuel moisture very low, with ERCs at the 90th percentile dryness and near seasonal peaks. Any fires that develop will have the potential to spread quickly.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL

NEW MEXICO AND GILA NATIONAL FOREST...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR GILA

NATIONAL FOREST...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila

NF/Apache NF/GLZ.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 18 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...3 to 5, Near Critical to Critical

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.