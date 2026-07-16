I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 20 (Lordsburg) are now open. Removed from NM Roads.

ROAD CLOSURE
ALERT- Lordsburg Playa Area
Closure, I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 20 (Lordsburg) is closed due to dust and low visibility. All traffic must exit into Lordsburg.

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago County. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.