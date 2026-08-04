ROAD ADVISORY
CLOSURE – Lordsburg Area
Closure, NM 92 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, Arizona State Line to mile marker 6, 3 miles east of Virden is closed due to flooding. Roadways are not passable. Do not attempt to cross. The NMDOT is currently clearing roadway and will notify as conditions change.

When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown.

[Editor's Note: This is a repeat of what happened yesterday. Be aware that it can happen again tomorrow or whenever there is a substantial amount of rain. If you live or travel to or from the area, be prepared!]