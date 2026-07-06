Removed difficult driving conditions on I-10 from mile marker 77 to 75. Dust has settled.
ROAD ADVISORY
ALERT- Deming Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 77 to 75 will have officers slow rolling traffic due to dust and low visibility.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Luna County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue