ROAD ADVISORY
DIFFICULT DRIVING – ANIMAS
NM 9 east and westbound from milepost 56 to 60 will be rough driving. Roadway is open for travel, but travelers should expect uneven pavement. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Please use caution and expect delays.
FLOODING – Animas Area
Closure, NM 145 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, at NM 80 to mile marker 3, 3 miles east of NM 80, is closed due to flooding. Use extreme caution.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.