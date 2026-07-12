The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Northwestern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 300 AM MDT.
* At 205 AM MDT, an area of blowing dust was over Lordsburg.
HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong winds up to 45
mph.
SOURCE...Law enforcement.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
This area of blowing dust will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Grant and northwestern Hidalgo Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!