BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
1227 PM MDT Mon Jul 20 2026
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 230 PM MDT.
* At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Hurley, Shingle Canyon, Bear Canyon, Sherman, Cobre,
Bayard, San Juan, Mimbres, Hanover, Fierro, North Hurley, Santa
Clara, Fort Bayard and Georgetown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.