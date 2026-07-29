ROAD ADVISORY
FLOODING – Mimbres/Lake Roberts Area
NM 35 from milepost 27 to 5, Mimbres, has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown.
DEMING/COLUMBUS - DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 9 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 56, 12 miles east of Hachita to mile marker 60, 9 miles west of Hermanas.
NM 9 east and westbound from milepost 56 to 60 will be rough driving. Roadway is open for travel, but travelers should expect uneven pavement. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Please use caution and expect delays.