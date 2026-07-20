Flood advisory in effect until 8:15 p.m. 072026

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 620 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain

in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause

arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

Lake Roberts, Silver City, Tyrone, Pinos Altos, Bayard, Oak

Grove, Mangas Springs, Cobre, Hanover, Fierro, White Signal,

Riverside, Mimbres, Santa Clara and Fort Bayard.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

[Editor's Note: Sorry. I could not keep up with all the advisories and warnings today, and I briefly lost power and internet.]