.FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have
fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Silver City, Bear Canyon, Shingle Canyon, Allie Canyon,
Cobre, Bayard, Pinos Altos, Hanover, Fierro, North Hurley,
Mimbres, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Georgetown and Arenas
Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.