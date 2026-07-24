FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Grant County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.