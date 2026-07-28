Flood Watch 072826

[Editor's Note: Sorry this is so late, but tech glitches have slowed us down today. and other flood watches have come in, so please be prepared!!]

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-

Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Cloverdale, Fort Bayard,

Lordsburg, Grant County Airport, Gila Hot Springs, Hachita,

Silver City, Animas, Red Rock, Faywood, Virden, Lake Roberts,

Mule Creek, Cliff, Buckhorn, Antelope Wells, Hurley, and Kingston

950 AM MDT Tue Jul 28 2026

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest New Mexico, including Silver City

and Lordsburg.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Saturated soils from recent rainfall combined with potential

heavy rainfall from slow-moving thunderstorms today will

result in an elevated risk of flash flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.