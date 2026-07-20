Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-
Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Including the cities of Grant County Airport, Fort Bayard, Mule
Creek, Gila Hot Springs, Silver City, Hurley, Mescalero,
Timberon, Crow Flats, Lake Roberts, Cliff, Tularosa, Buckhorn,
Mountain Park, Kingston, Orogrande, Mimbres, Faywood, Alamogordo,
and Holloman AFB
932 AM MDT Mon Jul 20 2026
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Gila Region and portions of Otero County.
* WHEN...Monday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.