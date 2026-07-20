Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Virden, Deming, Red Rock, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Antelope Wells, Columbus, Animas, and Lordsburg
932 AM MDT Mon Jul 20 2026
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Southwest New Mexico lowlands.
* WHEN...Monday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.