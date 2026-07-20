ROAD ADVISORY

FLOODING – Mimbres Area

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 35 northbound and southbound at mile marker 9 (Allie Canyon), 9 miles north of NM 152, has running water over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is not passable. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.

When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.