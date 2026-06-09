It's that time of the year again: Monsoon Season is about to begin.
To help keep our communities safe, we invite you to partner with us for Monsoon Awareness Week (June 7th – 13th). Our theme this year is "Respect The Storm: Ready. Set. Monsoon."
Every day this week, the NWS will post a different monsoon hazard infographic, as stated below.[Editor'sOpinion: To make sure you stay scared, and prepared to be scared!]
- Share Daily Hazards: Every morning this upcoming week between 9:00 AM and 9:05 AM, we will post a different monsoon hazard infographic on ourFacebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. Please reshare these posts on your own organizational channels! (Content will be available in both English and Spanish).
- Utilize Interactive Resources: Our partners at the National Weather Service in Phoenix, AZ have built fantastic, shareable StoryMap pages. Feel free to link to them directly: English, Spanish