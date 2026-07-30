Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Hurley, Buckhorn, Grant County Airport,
Hillsboro, Mule Creek, Gila Hot Springs, Winston, Faywood, and
Cliff
1039 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2026
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, and Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.