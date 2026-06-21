Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Otero Mesa-WestCentral Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central TularosaBasin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Including the cities of Tularosa, Winston, Spaceport, Buckhorn, Sierra Blanca, Hachita, Gila Hot Springs, Salt Flat, Chaparral, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Derry, Hillsboro, White Sands
National Park, Antelope Wells, Animas, Cornudas, Crow Flats, Mule Creek, Hueco Tanks, Dell City, Lordsburg, Loma Linda, Hurley, Cliff, Virden, Truth Or Consequences, Holloman AFB, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Alamogordo, and Red Rock
1101 AM MDT Sun Jun 21 2026
..
.HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON Tuesday TO 9 PM MDT Wednesday...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 104 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 PM MDTWednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.