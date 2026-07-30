Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
Including the cities of Chaparral, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,
Sunland Park, Garfield, White Sands Range Headquarters, Vado, Hatch, Deming, Columbus, and White Sands National Park
1018 PM MDT Wed Jul 29 2026
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures 103 to 107 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Far West Texas, including El Paso County and
the lower Rio Grande Valley in Hudspeth County. Portions of
southwest New Mexico, including Dona Ana and Luna Counties and the
western Tularosa Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.