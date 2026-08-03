[Editor's Note: Guess what?  It's your regular daily afternoon high wind weather advisory for Hidalgo County.  Please realize this happens just about every afternoon this time of year. Sometime it has rain with it; sometimes it doesn't. Be prepared! Stay Safe! Don't except any more of these, unless they are different!]

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:

High wind warning in Hildago County. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.