HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago and Luna Counties, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

REMOVED: ROAD ADVISORY
ALERT- Lordsburg Playa Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 5 (Steins) to 15 (Gary) will have officers slow rolling traffic due to dust and low visibility.

[Editor's Note: I'm guessing you should get used to this every day for a few months!]