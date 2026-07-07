ROAD ADVISORY
FLOODING – Mimbres Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 35 northbound and southbound from mile marker 6 (Shingle Canyon), 6 miles north of NM 152 to mile marker 9 (Allie Canyon), 9 miles north of NM 152, has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.

When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown.