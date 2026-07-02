ROAD CLOSURE

FIRE- Mogollon to Willow Creek Area

Closure, NM 159 is closed in both directions from mile marker 12 to 22 due to a forest fire. No opening date at this time.

ROAD CLOSURE
FIRE- Winston Area
Closure, NM 59 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 11, 11 miles west of NM 52, due to a forest fire. No opening date at this time.