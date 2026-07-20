NM 11 northbound at mile marker 4 (Columbus) to mile marker 17 is now open. Removed from NM Roads.
Road Closure, NM 11 northbound at mile marker 4 (Columbus) to mile marker 17, 9 miles south of Sunshine. Roadway is closed due to flooding. Use extreme caution.
FLOODING – Deming/Columbus Area, as well as Cotton City
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 11 northbound and southbound at mile marker 17, 9 miles south of Sunshine, .there is running water on roadway. Use extreme caution.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.