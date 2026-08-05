Detour for I10 eastbound traffic has been removed in Arizona. Removed closures and alert from NM Roads. 

ROAD ADVISORY:

ROAD CLOSURE – Arizona Stateline Area

Closure, I-10 eastbound lanes from Arizona into New Mexico are closed at the Stateline. All eastbound traffic is detoured at AZ SR 191 to US 70 into Lordsburg. Use caution of heavy congestion from the US 70 Arizona Stateline into Lordsburg.