ROAD CLOSURE
FIRE- Mogollon to Willow Creek Area
Closure, NM 159 is closed in both directions from mile marker 12 to 22 due to a forest fire. No opening date at this time.

ROAD ADVISORY
FIRE- Winston Area
Smoke Advisory, NM 59 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8, 8 miles west of NM 52 to mile marker 15, 15 miles west of NM 52.

Smoke from wildfires, prescribed burns, or other sources may cause limited visibility. Heavy smoke in the area, low visibility.