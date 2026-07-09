HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago and Luna Counties, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 5 (Steins) to 15 (Gary) are now open. Removed from NM Roads.
ROAD ADVISORY
ALERT- Lordsburg Playa Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 5 (Steins) to 15 (Gary) will have officers slow rolling traffic due to dust and low visibility.
[Editor's Note: This seems to happen every afternoon, so maybe all you folks driving around in the afternoons need to be aware of it happening and perhaps stay home or remember to be cautious. We may not post these every day. Just expect that it will be windy and dangerous in the afternoons. And realize that that officers may slow roll the traffic.]