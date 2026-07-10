Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
439 PM MDT Fri Jul 10 2026
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
West central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico...
Northwestern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 435 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorms were located over mainly
rural areas of southern Grant and northern Hidalgo Counties,
moving south at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and considerable blowing dust.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Grant, west central Luna and northwestern Hidalgo
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.
Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
{Editor's Note: Just in case you've been in a sound-proof building , it's been lighting and thundering for hours now. I'm guessing the monsoon season is here!]