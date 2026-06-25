MARGINALLY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... A strong upper-level trough from the Pacific Northwest will bring breezy southwest winds for Gila National Forest and the Southwest New Mexico Deserts on Saturday and Sunday. These winds will range from 15-25 mph with the strongest winds on Sunday. Combined with Min RH values in the mid- to- upper teens, gusts up to 40 mph, and insufficient fuel recovery from isolated showers and thunderstorms this weekend, these winds will raise fire weather conditions to near critical.
Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
121 AM MDT Fri Jun 26 2026
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST
NEW MEXICO AND THE GILA NATIONAL FOREST...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila
NF/Apache NF/GLZ and Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts
and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ.
* TIMING...Saturday morning through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The
strongest winds will be Sunday
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.