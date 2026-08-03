Weather today 080326 and future dates.

[Editor's Note: I've gotten three weather alerts on severe thunderstorms rolling through Grant County. More may come. Posting just one takes up to 5 minutes per event. And I have decided that it is not worth my time.

I'm guessing many of you have weather apps on your phone or computer and they predict when weather events are "likely" to arrive in your area. After all, it is monsoon season, and you know if you live n a flood prone area or not and likely keep an eye on the sky.

I will continue to post ones that cover more general areas and are received on the previous dates, so that you can see prepare with alerts on the Beat.

May I request that you , and I know you are smart , figure out your own preparation for wild weather.

Stay safe!]