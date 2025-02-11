[Editor's Note: In case you didn't know the wind was blowing!]
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla
Valley-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Las Cruces, Downtown El Paso, Columbus,
Vado, Socorro, Fabens, Sunland Park, West El Paso, Upper Valley,
Tornillo, Loma Linda, Deming, Fort Hancock, East and Northeast El
Paso, Fort Bliss, and Hueco Tanks
1231 PM MST Tue Feb 11 2025...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in blowing dust expected.* WHERE...Far West Texas, portions of Luna County and southern half
of Dona Ana County. This includes the El Paso and Las Cruces
metros, Deming, and Columbus.* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening.* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be likely during the
mid/late afternoon and early evening hours, especially during rush
hour.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.