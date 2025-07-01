Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern
Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Including the cities of Grant County Airport, White Sands Range
Headquarters, Fort Bayard, Silver City, Holloman AFB, Hachita,
Las Cruces, Cliff, Garfield, Winston, Sacramento, Kingston,
Tularosa, Faywood, Gila Hot Springs, Orogrande, Cloudcroft,
Lordsburg, Spaceport, Mayhill, Deming, Radium Springs, Apache
Summit, Virden, Buckhorn, Chaparral, Red Rock, Alamogordo,
Cloverdale, Vado, Timberon, Hatch, Truth Or Consequences, Lake
Roberts, Mule Creek, Hurley, Sunland Park, Sunspot, Columbus,
Mimbres, Derry, White Sands National Park, Mescalero, Hillsboro,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Mountain Park, and Pinon
710 PM MDT Tue Jul 1 2025
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moisture increases to near record levels on Wednesday as an
upper-level system moves through the region, creating
scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of
producing heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.