By Allie Miller

(Courtesy Photos)

This year our Awards Banquet took place on January 21, 2025 at the Grant County Extension Office. The 2024 4-H Awards Banquet was held to recognize and celebrate the achievements of 4-H members throughout the 2024 year. The event provided an opportunity to honor club leaders, outstanding volunteers, and youth members who demonstrated dedication and excellence in their projects.



Once members had arrived and seated themselves, our Council President Tucker Gatlin called the meeting to order. After we were led in the American and 4-H pledge, we began the evening by recognizing the 4-H club leaders who contributed significantly to the success of their respective clubs in 2024—from the Lone Mountain 4-H Club, Bill and Becky Sorrell, from the White Signal 4-H Club, Liz Gardener and Lori Moon, from the Wranglers 4-H Club, Ann Pavlakovich, from the Spurs 4-H Club, Lela Goar, and from the Silver Shooters 4-H Club, Jolynne Massengill.





After acknowledging each club leader, we began handing out the Outstanding 4-H Awards. These winners were selected through a voting process by 4-H members and their families using an online voting platform.

At left: Spurs 4-H Club received the 2024 Outstanding 4-H Club Award. Lela Goar , Spurs Club Leader, left, and Jessica Massengill, 4-H and Ag agent. Goat also received the Outstanding 4-H Leader Award.

At right: Aubrey Harsh received the 2024 Outstanding 4-H Member Award was given to Aubrey Harsh, left, by Michelle Greeman

Outstanding members were nominated by their club leaders and voted on by fellow members.

Once each award was handed out, we began our Volunteer and Community Recognition. The 2024 4-H Volunteer Service Award was given to Liz Gardner and Lori Moon. The 2024 Outstanding 4-H Volunteer Award was given to Lon Shelton. The 2024 Grant County Friend of 4-H Award was given to Judy Billings. Judy Billings was acknowledged for her unwavering dedication and commitment to the Grant County 4-H program. Along with a plaque, her name will be added to the list of past Grant County Friend of 4-H Recipients at the Grant County Cooperative Extension Office.

Next, we began acknowledging the completion of 4-H Projects and Record Books. Members who successfully completed their 4-H projects and turned in a record book in 2024 were presented with pins in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

In the Cloverbud Age Division, we have Temperance Evans for her Market Swine and Market Lamb projects, and Ryle Mounyo for his Market Lamb and Poultry Projects.

In the Novice Age Division, we have Aiden Evans for his Market Swine project, Raely Mounyo for her Breeding Cattle, Market Steer, Market Lamb, Livestock Judging, Livestock Skill-a-thon, and Clothing projects. Ollie Medina for his Archery and Rifle projects, and Ethan Rudd for his Rifle Project.

In the Junior Age Division, we have Lilli Bachman for her Archery project, Olivia McDonald for her Archery, Quilting, Market Lamb, Horse Judging, Rodeo, and Ranch Work–SD projects, Danika Moon for her Market Lamb and Personal Growth & Development projects, and Peyton Waters for her Swine and Personal Growth & Development projects.

In the Senior Age Division, we have Elyaah Holguin Cordorva for her Photography project, Constance Evans for her Rabbit and Market Lamb projects, Allie Miller for her Market Lamb project, Kimberly Tavizon for her Market Lamb project, and Dusty Waters for her Swine and Personal Growth & Development projects.

For each age group in 4-H, there was one singular member who had written an outstanding record book. Each member who wrote an outstanding record book was rewarded with jackets.

At left, In the Cloverbud Age Division, Temperance Evans, left, receives the award from , Jessica Massengill

At right: In the Novice Age Division, Aiden Evans. receives the award from Jessica Massengill

At left, In the Junior Age Division, Peyton Waters. left, receives the award from Jessica Massengill

At right, in the Senior Age Division, Dusty Waters, left, receives the award from Jessica Massengill.



We concluded the banquet by installing the newly elected 2025 4-H Council Officers. 2025 4-H Council President, Chris Bennett; 2025 Council Vice President, Bella Lope; 2025 Council Secretary, Carson Moore; 2025 Council Treasurer, Tanner Frost; 2025 Council Reporter, Allie Miller; and 2025 Council Recreation, Juan Martinez.

From left, below, are: 4-H/Ag Agent Jessica Massengill, Allie Miller, Bella Lopez, Chris Bennett, Tanner Frost, Carson Moore, Juan Martinez, 4-H/FCS Agent Michelle Greeman.