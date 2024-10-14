Photos and video by Lynn Janes
The annual Southwest Print Fiesta took place October 10-14, 2024 and had workshops, exhibitions and a steamroller press Workshops and places to view and purchase the artwork went on throughout the event.
Steamroller printing takes a long process to set up. They lay down the print blocks, position the paper and put several layers of material and then plyboard on top for the steamroller to drive up on.
More about the event can be seen on their website, https://www.southwestprintfiesta.org/
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.