2025 Elections information

[Editor's Note: You can also read this on https://grantcountynm.gov/218/Elections and can call the Grant County Clerk’s Office at 575-574-0042.]

Check your voter registration by visiting NMVote.org or by calling the Grant County Clerk’s Office 575-574-0042

Important Upcoming Dates:

August 6

The Office of the Secretary of State will issue the proclamation for the 2025 Regular Local Election

August 26- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Candidate Filing Day – A person desiring to be a candidate for the Regular Local Election will file a Declaration of Candidacy in the County Clerk’s Office

September 2- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Write-In Candidate Filing Day – A person desiring to be a write-in candidate for the Regular Local Election will file a Declaration of Candidacy in the County Clerk’s Office

September 2

Last day a candidate can withdraw from having their name placed on the ballot for the Regular Local Election

Mid-September

Sample Ballots will be available mid-September. Once available, sample ballots are precinct specific and may be obtained in the Clerk's Office, at early and election day polling places, or viewed online at NMVote.org. When viewing online at the link provided, select "Find my Registration & Election Information". You will enter your name, year of birth, and select Grant County. On the left side, you will see "My Sample Ballot"

October 7

Early Voting begins at the Grant County Clerk’s Office, 1400 Highway 180 E., Silver City NM 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.

First day absentee ballots can be mailed out

Last day to submit a voter registration electronically or by paper form. Same Day Voter Registration will be available during early voting and on election day

October 18,

Early Voting begins at the Bayard Community Center, 209 Hurley Ave., Bayard NM 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays

October 21

Last day a voter can submit an application for absentee ballot

November 1 - Super Saturday

Last day of Early Voting

Two locations open for Early Voting (Grant County Clerk’s Office & Bayard Community Center)

UPCOMING ELECTIONS:

Regular Local Election- November 4, 2025

November 4 – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Regular Local Election – The Regular Local Election consolidates Silver School District, Cobre School District, Town of Silver City, City of Bayard, Village of Santa Clara, Town of Hurley and Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Grant County into one election.