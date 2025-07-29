[Editor's Note: You can also read this on https://grantcountynm.gov/218/Elections and can call the Grant County Clerk’s Office at 575-574-0042.]
Check your voter registration by visiting NMVote.org or by calling the Grant County Clerk’s Office 575-574-0042
Important Upcoming Dates:
August 6
The Office of the Secretary of State will issue the proclamation for the 2025 Regular Local Election
August 26- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Candidate Filing Day – A person desiring to be a candidate for the Regular Local Election will file a Declaration of Candidacy in the County Clerk’s Office
September 2- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Write-In Candidate Filing Day – A person desiring to be a write-in candidate for the Regular Local Election will file a Declaration of Candidacy in the County Clerk’s Office
September 2
Last day a candidate can withdraw from having their name placed on the ballot for the Regular Local Election
Mid-September
Sample Ballots will be available mid-September. Once available, sample ballots are precinct specific and may be obtained in the Clerk's Office, at early and election day polling places, or viewed online at NMVote.org. When viewing online at the link provided, select "Find my Registration & Election Information". You will enter your name, year of birth, and select Grant County. On the left side, you will see "My Sample Ballot"
October 7
Early Voting begins at the Grant County Clerk’s Office, 1400 Highway 180 E., Silver City NM 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.
First day absentee ballots can be mailed out
Last day to submit a voter registration electronically or by paper form. Same Day Voter Registration will be available during early voting and on election day
October 18,
Early Voting begins at the Bayard Community Center, 209 Hurley Ave., Bayard NM 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays
October 21
Last day a voter can submit an application for absentee ballot
November 1 - Super Saturday
Last day of Early Voting
Two locations open for Early Voting (Grant County Clerk’s Office & Bayard Community Center)
UPCOMING ELECTIONS:
Regular Local Election- November 4, 2025
November 4 – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Regular Local Election – The Regular Local Election consolidates Silver School District, Cobre School District, Town of Silver City, City of Bayard, Village of Santa Clara, Town of Hurley and Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Grant County into one election.