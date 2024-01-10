NMHED reports on limited scope review of supporting documents for WNMU's presidential expenses

By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: This article will paraphrase and quote from the NMHED letter which this author received.]

The letter from the Acting New Mexico Higher Education Department Cabinet Secretary, Patricia Trujillo, was also coped to the WNMU Board of Regents President Mary E. Hotvedt, as well as to the NMHED external audit manager, NM Department of Finance and Administration's cabinet secretary and principal analyst, to the chief of staff of the office of the governor, NM Legislative Finance Committee fiscal analyst and State Auditor Joseph M. Maestas.

It begins by expressing appreciation for receipt of supporting documents for expenditures noted in "recent media reports."

"As a result of these concerns, NMHED's Finance Division performed a limited scope review of the supporting documents submitted by the University which includes receipts for international and domestic travel, furniture purchases, a copy of the lease for renting a home during the 2023 legislative session, and the president's contract as it relates to the use of University's resources," begins the second paragraph of the letter. The review staff also reviewed WNMU President Shepard's recent responses to LFC questions at a recent hearing.

The next section of the letter notes concerns:
"Although it is sincerely understood and appreciated that there are distinct economic and cultural benefits to recruiting international students, there is also a fiduciary responsibility of WNMU leadership (president and board of regents) that necessitates ensuring that taxpayer funds (non-donor) are utilized in an economic and efficient manner," the letter states. The paragraph also expressed concern that WNMU has failed to develop a cost-benefit analysis on the $100,000 spent on overseas travel over the past five years.

Another concern addressed the use of non-donor funding for expensive international travel for members of the board of regents, and which sometimes included family or guests of the members.

In addition, the letter said it is understood that the president's spouse should attend certain university activities, however, international travel may not be "necessary or fiduciarily responsible."

Also questioned was a review of submitted travel receipts of a cost of $1,038 for a one-night hotel stay by the WNMU vice president of external affairs. The letter points out that the State of New Mexico Per Diem Act allocates $215 per day.

The letter also said the furniture purchases lacked the purchase orders required by WNMU procurement and reimbursement policies and they exceeded $1,000.

Not to be left out in the review was the president rental of a 5,400 square-foot house in Santa for for the 2023 legislative session at a cost of $12,000 for 48 days paid for by taxpayers.

The review urged WNMU leadership including the regents to reflect on the concerns noted in the letter.

The letter also recommends a review of the WNMU travel policy.

The NMHED letter concludes: "We look forward to receiving the cost-benefit analysis along with a formal commitment and timeline from WNMU on the review and updating of current policies. This will facilitate an open and transparent approach by WNMU to address these concerns and allow the department to share this information with our executive and legislative partners."

The letter provides a deadline of Jan. 19, 2024 and offers a phone number for questions from the recipients.

