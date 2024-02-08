By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at about 3:16 p.m., Cecilia McNicoll of Silver City contacted the Silver City Police Department requesting criminal trespass warnings be issued to 'Nick Prince,' Silver City District 2 Councilor and 'Stan Snider,' Silver City District 3 Councilor, for 211 N. Texas Street (4 units), which McNicoll owns and rents to business owners. Prince was issued an indefinite CTW to the property on Feb. 7 and Snider was to be issued the same when located.

According to an SCPD blotter report, McNicoll stated the two went into the property she owns, individually, on different days, and slandered her name by asking her tenants how much McNicoll charges for rent, whether the recent raise in rents were a 'hardship,' the tenant's relationship with the landlord, and about McNicoll's character. "All this during business hours and in front of customers," McNicoll told the Beat. "They should have asked me. Asking tenants these questions put my tenants on the spot and caused a reaction in me."

McNicoll stated Prince came into the Wild West Weaving and Artisan Bakery shop on Feb. 1, and Snider on Feb. 6.

It appears McNicoll had applied for a vacancy on the Planning & Zoning Commission, and she believes Prince and Snider were concerned because she was a realtor and couldn't be impartial.

Prince stated to the Beat, he has worries that, as a realtor, McNicoll could have a conflict of interest in P&Z matters, as he stated and is recorded in the minutes of the Jan. 30, 2024, Silver City Town Meeting, "he is concerned about her conflict of interest and her participation in the real estate industry and is concerned about it becoming an issue in the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Mayor Ken Ladner told the Beat he was surprised when Prince and Snider didn't approve his appointment of McNicoll to the P&Z. McNicoll's appointment was eventually disapproved by council 3-1 with District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano also voting 'nay,' while District 1 Councilor Rudy Bencomo voted 'aye.'

Prince told the Beat he considered the issuance of a criminal trespass warning to himself "extraordinarily aggressive" and a "pretty radical response" and that his Feb. 1 visit to the property was only meant to be a social contact. He said he has never met or talked to the property owner.

Snider told the Beat he is out of town and although he was advised via telephone of the CTW by an SCPD officer, he has no idea why it was issued, saying, "I don't think I did anything wrong."

The two were advised by SCPD officers they were no longer welcome on the property and if they do return it is an arrestable offense.