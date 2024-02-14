Article and photos by Mary Alice Murphy (Photos at the bottom of the article)

While the weather outside was stormy, snowy and chilly, many folks, perhaps after gathering chocolates during Chocolate Fantasia and visiting stores for Love Local, took shelter inside the Silco Theater in the afternoon to hear music and skits portraying the establishment of the Silver City Territorial Charter.

The program began with master of ceremonies Raul Turrieta introducing Alyssia Carrillo who sang several songs for the audience.

Turrieta then introduced Act 1 of the play, written by Kris Isom and directed by Phyllis McQuaide. Act 1 featured Gramps, played by Doug Dinwiddie, and Grandson Joe, portrayed by Ronan Euler.

Gramps told Joe about the residents of Silver City back in the 1870s, who were "forward thinking people that wanted schools and such. ...In order to raise taxes to pay for the schools, they worked to create a charter for the town."

He gave some of the history of when the charter in 1876, on the centennial of the founding of the United States of America, was presented in Santa Fe, the capitol of the New Mexico Territory. When the charter was denied, the residents considered seceding from New Mexico and becoming part of Arizona, which was in favor of the idea. "But when the idea got to D.C., Congress killed it."

He expanded on the Santa Fe Ring, which was the powerful group in northern New Mexico that controlled the territory.

Gramps noted that the governor and legislators serving in Santa Fe finally granted the charter on Feb. 16, 1878, giving Silver City the governmental rights that serve the town today.

Act II featured the members of the Santa Fe Ring, including Rancher, portrayed by Mel Gelb; Mr. Catron by Jim Charleston, Elkins by Ted Presler, Mayor Black by current Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner, Juan Patron by Turrieta, Santiago Baca by George Carr and Gov. Axtell by Ward Rudick.

[Editor's Note: This author was unable to remain for the second act or the music at the end by Angelica Padilla and Frankie Bandin The celebrations culminated with the Territorial Ball at the Murray Hotel Ballroom that evening.]

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.