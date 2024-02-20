SCPD Special Operation Leads to Arrest of Three Grant County Men for Child Solicitation

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 February 2024 20 February 2024

bryan conn copyBryan Conn

charles hernandez copyJames Mohrcharles hernandez copyCharles Hernandez
Silver City -- Three Grant County men were arrested for child solicitation by electronic communication device, as a result of a special operation led by the Silver City Police Department (SCPD) to identify and arrest people who are trying to solicit sex with minors via the internet. Arrested were Charles Robert Hernandez, 35, of Silver City, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance; James R. Mohr, 26, of San Lorenzo; and Bryan Keith Conn, 47, of Hurley.

The special operation, conducted in the first week of February, was led by Detective Sergeant Daniel Tavizon, with assistance from another SCPD detective, in collaboration with the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which includes the District Attorney's office and area Homeland Security officers. All undercover officers assigned to this operation have received specialized ICAC training.

"The bottom line is this: parents and other child caretakers need to carefully monitor their internet use," said Police Chief Freddie Portillo. "As the Silver City Police Department, we are taking a proactive approach to protect children here in Grant County, but the real protection must begin at home. This problem of child solicitation is bigger than we think, and it's easier than we believe for sex predators to make contact with potential victims."

Det. Sgt. Tavizon and the other SCPD detective, (who is remaining anonymous in order to avoid compromising future operations) said they were surprised by how quickly and easily they were able to engage with the men arrested. Tavizon said he was working online, refining his skills following the ICAC training, when he encountered his first solicitor.

"We were very surprised by how quickly we began to identify these individuals," he said. "I'm just glad we were able to get these people off the street." ICAC operations guidelines are very specific, and must be adhered to closely in order to develop a solid case for arrest and conviction, added Tavizon, who is the father of three children.

SCPD Captain Melinda Hobbs said she was "shocked" when it became clear that the three individuals who tried to solicit sex with a minor were all local men. "We thought we would get people from Arizona (one individual from Tucson was nearly caught, but ultimately ended communications before a meeting could be arranged), maybe other places in the Southwest, but not right here, close to home," she said. "This is really very scary, especially given the rural nature of this area. A child could meet up with a sexual predator, something goes wrong ... and hiding a body is very easy to do. This should all hit very close to home."

Captain Hobbs, Chief Portillo and Det. Sgt. Tavizon urge parents to talk to their children about the dangers of internet solicitation. "Tell them to never meet with anyone alone for any reason," said Hobbs. "Online, you never know who you're really chatting with."

"I'm so proud of the detectives and the patrol officers who were involved in this operation, which they undertook in addition to their regular duties, because they are passionate about protecting our children and our community," said Portillo.

The case was brought as part of the New Mexico ICAC Task Force's mission to locate, track, and capture internet child sexual predators or internet child pornographers in New Mexico. More than ninety federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies are associated with the task force, which is funded by an Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) grant administered by the New Mexico Department of Justice. Anyone with information relating to suspected child predators is encouraged to contact their federal or local law enforcement agency, or make an anonymous report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, http://www.missingkids.org/cybertiplin or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST, (1-800-843-5678).

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 