By Roger Lanse
According to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office offense report, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, around 9:45 p.m., as Grant County Detention Center female correctional officers were attempting to return Nolene Sanchez, 33, to her cell, the officers were hit by Sanchez. Video footage of the incident, the report stated, showed Sanchez standing at the door to her cell putting up her hair and disregarding verbal commands from a female officer. After using OC spray, female officers attempted to gain control of Sanchez, who resisted, striking one of the officers with an open hand several times and kicking her, and “headbutting” another. All received medical attention and were cleared by medical personnel.
One of the victims stated this was not the first time Sanchez attacked correctional officers, saying she and another officer had a prior incident on Jan. 21, 2024. At that time, Sanchez was charged with battery on a peace officer and assault on a peace officer.
According to GCDC staff, Sanchez was released Feb. 20, 2024, to New Mexico Behavioral Health in Las Vegas, NM, for a 60-day evaluation.
Charges of two counts of battery on a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer are pending, according to Magistrate Court staff.